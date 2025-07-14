USNS Comfort Medical Site in Dominican Republic

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 18, 2025) Hospitalman Josclaudia Garcia, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), reunites with her aunt at a medical site in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 18, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 13:58
|Photo ID:
|9190265
|VIRIN:
|250718-A-TN407-1314
|Resolution:
|4677x3118
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
