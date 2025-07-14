Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    108th MCAS respond to simulated downed aircraft [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    108th MCAS respond to simulated downed aircraft

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, load simulated casualties on to a litter near a simulated downed helicopter during a field medical exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The 108th MCAS trained with simulated casualties to enhance their medical readiness to operate in forward deployed locations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9190250
    VIRIN: 250718-Z-WI067-9780
    Resolution: 5261x3507
    Size: 12.56 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 108th MCAS respond to simulated downed aircraft [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    108th MCAS respond to simulated downed aircraft
    108th MCAS respond to simulated downed aircraft
    108th MCAS respond to simulated downed aircraft
    108th MCAS respond to simulated downed aircraft
    108th MCAS respond to simulated downed aircraft
    108th MCAS respond to simulated downed aircraft
    108th MCAS respond to simulated downed aircraft
    108th MCAS respond to simulated downed aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download