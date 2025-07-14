108th MCAS respond to simulated downed aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, load simulated casualties on to a litter near a simulated downed helicopter during a field medical exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The 108th MCAS trained with simulated casualties to enhance their medical readiness to operate in forward deployed locations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson)