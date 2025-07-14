Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Kenneth Fisher, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Fisher House Foundation, thanks the athletes of the Department of Defense Warrior Games service teams for their service and sacrifice during the kickoff event July 18, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 09:46
    Photo ID: 9190181
    VIRIN: 250718-A-FK859-8167
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 20.17 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event
    DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event
    DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event
    DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event
    DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event
    DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event
    DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event
    DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event
    DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download