DoD Warrior Games Kickoff Event

Douglas Collins, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, left, greets Jon Stewart, the host of the Department of Defense Warrior Games kickoff event, following the conclusion of his speech to the audience July 18, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)