Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Regiment, Basic Camp, Forest Hill Climbing Complex [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Regiment, Basic Camp, Forest Hill Climbing Complex

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets assigned to 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, climb and rappel down the Alpine Tower at the Forrest Hill Climbing Complex on Fort Knox, Ky., July 13, 2025. The course uses high ropes and rappelling to help Cadets build confidence in themselves, their peers and in their equipment. | Photo by Sidney Lasley, Murray State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 09:41
    Photo ID: 9190171
    VIRIN: 240207-O-MN346-5067
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 468.18 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, Forest Hill Climbing Complex [Image 6 of 6], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, Warrior Skills
    12-Mile Foot March, 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp
    12-Mile Foot March, 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp
    1st Regiment, Basic Camp, Forest Hill Climbing Complex
    1st Regiment, Basic Camp, Forest Hill Climbing Complex
    1st Regiment, Basic Camp, Forest Hill Climbing Complex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LEAP!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cadet
    confidence
    ROTC
    High Ropes Course
    CST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download