1st Regiment, Basic Camp, Forest Hill Climbing Complex

Cadets assigned to 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, climb and rappel down the Alpine Tower at the Forrest Hill Climbing Complex on Fort Knox, Ky., July 13, 2025. The course uses high ropes and rappelling to help Cadets build confidence in themselves, their peers and in their equipment. | Photo by Sidney Lasley, Murray State University, CST Public Affairs Office