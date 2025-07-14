Photo By USACC PAO | Cadets assigned to 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, climb and rappel down the Alpine Tower at...... read more read more Photo By USACC PAO | Cadets assigned to 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, climb and rappel down the Alpine Tower at the Forrest Hill Climbing Complex on Fort Knox, Ky., July 13, 2025. The course uses high ropes and rappelling to help Cadets build confidence in themselves, their peers and in their equipment. | Photo by Sidney Lasley, Murray State University, CST Public Affairs Office see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Her boots reached the edge of the log as she gazed down at her feet—seven feet above the rubber mulch pit—she prepared for the leap onto the rope ladder. A smile overtook Cadet Claire Campbell’s face. She whispered, “1, 2, 3, go,” under her breath as her fresh soles sliced through the tense air. Relieved, she felt the embrace of rope welcome her onto the Forest Hill Climbing Complex on Fort Knox, Ky., July 9, 2025.

Campbell, Georgetown University, 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, has always welcomed difficulties with open arms. She believes the unknown is simply an opportunity to grow.

“I always knew I was really ambitious, but I just didn’t know where to put it,” she said.

With no family members having military experience, Campbell is a first-generation Soldier. She always knew she wanted to be a part of something bigger than herself, but as she approached her high school graduation, she became aware she didn’t really have an established plan.

After reluctantly attending a career fair with her mother, Campbell began conversing with an ROTC recruiter. She reflected on the opportunity.

“One day, a switch kind of flipped,” Campbell said. “I was like, you know what? Why not me? There’s no reason I couldn’t do that.”

Campbell became passionate about this new career field that embraced her assertive, adventurous nature. She followed this drive 2,700 miles from her home state of Oregon to Washington D.C. where she would attend American University.

For Cadet Noel Mora, New Mexico Military Institute, the military feels like home. Having been raised in a military family, Mora is expected to follow in his father’s footsteps, but assertiveness does not come naturally to him. Despite his introspective nature, Mora decided to take a leap of faith and pursue military leadership.

“My father came from Cuba with uncertain circumstances, and he made this wonderful life through the military,” Mora said, “The country provided for him, and I knew I wanted to defend the country that has given me and my dad everything.”

From being raised with military discipline after previously serving 6 years in the United States Navy Sea Cadet Corps, 18-year-old Mora felt prepared for Basic Camp. That was until he was assigned to be the platoon sergeant.

“When I got it, I was nervous, but I was confident in myself,” he said, “Before my platoon sergeant position, I was more reserved. I was trying to absorb and soak up all that information.”

Mora explains that his new position forced him to embrace the risk of being wrong and to become more outspoken. He is proud of himself for moving outside of his comfort zone as he believes it has made him a better leader.

“No one is born a leader,” Mora said, “You are built as a leader. It’s a lot to take in but the more you learn the better you become.”

Campbell agrees, “As a leader, I want to be one of those people that others look up to.”

She plans to continue to push herself to try new things and learn as she advances in her military career.

“If you’re comfortable, you can get lazy," she said. “Staying uncomfortable helps you stay sharp.”

Together, ROTC Cadets are taking a leap of faith, exploring the unknown and pushing past their limits.

“I’m a firm believer in 1, 2, 3, go,” Campbell said, “You have to take the initiative. Make the jump, pull the trigger.”