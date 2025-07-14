Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keris Strike 25 - Strengthening Partnerships Beyond the Battlefield [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keris Strike 25 - Strengthening Partnerships Beyond the Battlefield

    PERAK, MALAYSIA

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division play a volleyball game with counterparts from the Malaysian and Australian armies in Perak, Malaysia, July 17, 2025. The three nations are participating in Exercise Keris Strike, a trilateral military exercise that builds readiness and interoperability through realistic training, underscoring the U.S. Army’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Keris Strike 25 strengthens the bonds between our countries by forging relationships,building capacity and promoting interoperability among partners. Our countries' friendship and understanding grow stronger with each iteration of Keris Strike, thanks to the strong interpersonal relationships that are formed. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Monte Swift) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 06:04
    Photo ID: 9190101
    VIRIN: 250717-A-PE084-2002
    Resolution: 4920x3936
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: PERAK, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Strike 25 - Strengthening Partnerships Beyond the Battlefield [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keris Strike 25 - Strengthening Partnerships Beyond the Battlefield
    Keris Strike 25 - Strengthening Partnerships Beyond the Battlefield
    Keris Strike 25 - Strengthening Partnerships Beyond the Battlefield
    Keris Strike 25 - Strengthening Partnerships Beyond the Battlefield
    Keris Strike 25 - Strengthening Partnerships Beyond the Battlefield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #Partnership
    #KerisStrike25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download