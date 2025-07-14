Keris Strike 25 - Strengthening Partnerships Beyond the Battlefield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division play a volleyball game with counterparts from the Malaysian and Australian armies in Perak, Malaysia, July 17, 2025. The three nations are participating in Exercise Keris Strike, a trilateral military exercise that builds readiness and interoperability through realistic training, underscoring the U.S. Army’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Keris Strike 25 strengthens the bonds between our countries by forging relationships,building capacity and promoting interoperability among partners. Our countries' friendship and understanding grow stronger with each iteration of Keris Strike, thanks to the strong interpersonal relationships that are formed. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Monte Swift)