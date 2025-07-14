Contractors complete work July 10, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 02:57
|Photo ID:
|9190011
|VIRIN:
|250710-A-OK556-8507
|Resolution:
|5698x3798
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, July 2025 construction operations for $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy [Image 83 of 83], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.