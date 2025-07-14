Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 2025 construction operations for $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy [Image 71 of 83]

    July 2025 construction operations for $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors complete work July 10, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 02:56
    Photo ID: 9190004
    VIRIN: 250710-A-OK556-9862
    Resolution: 5878x3919
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army quality of life
    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    $55.75 million Fort McCoy Collective Training Officers Quarters Project

