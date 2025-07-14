DoD Warrior Games 2025 Opening Ceremony

Team Air Force members embrace one another at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games kickoff, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 18 2025. Nearly 200 warriors across all service branches will compete in 11 different adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grant Harrell)
