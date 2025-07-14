Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Warrior Games 2025 Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 11]

    DoD Warrior Games 2025 Opening Ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Team Air Force members embrace one another at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games kickoff, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 18 2025. Nearly 200 warriors across all service branches will compete in 11 different adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grant Harrell)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 00:52
    Photo ID: 9189868
    VIRIN: 250718-F-BY627-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 16.64 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    DoD Warrior Games 2025 Opening Ceremony
    Wounded Warrior
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    2025 Warrior Games
    DWG2025

