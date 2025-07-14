USARPAC Holds Best Squad 2025 Competition: Day 4 EPFA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Ssg. Uriel Del Real and Army Pfc. Jacob Bryan competitors of the U.S. Army Pacific best squad competition run between segments of the expert physical fitness assessment on Schofield Barracks, HI on July 17, 2025. Small units are the decisive edge in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian P. Burns)