USARPAC Holds Best Squad 2025 Competition: Day 4 EPFA

Competitors in the U.S. Army Pacific, USARPAC, best squad competition conduct accountability before the next segment of the expert physical fitness assessment on Schofield Barracks, HI on July 17, 2025. Every squad of the USARPACBSC2025 demonstrates tactical and mission-first mindsets. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian P. Burns)