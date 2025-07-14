Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Holds Best Squad 2025 Competition: Day 4 EPFA [Image 3 of 4]

    USARPAC Holds Best Squad 2025 Competition: Day 4 EPFA

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Burns 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Competitors in the U.S. Army Pacific, USARPAC, best squad competition conduct accountability before the next segment of the expert physical fitness assessment on Schofield Barracks, HI on July 17, 2025. Every squad of the USARPACBSC2025 demonstrates tactical and mission-first mindsets. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian P. Burns)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 20:28
    Photo ID: 9189540
    VIRIN: 250717-A-MM959-1051
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)
    ArmyBestSquad
    Beallyoucanbe
    BestSquad2025
    USARPACBSC2025

