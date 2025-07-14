Fort Stewart-HAAF turns partnership into relationship with GSU

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kyle Marrero (right), Georgia Southern University president, and Col. Marc Austin (left), Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, shake hands after signing a memorandum of agreement at Georgia Southern University's Statesboro campus, July 18, 2025. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield established the original MOA in 2023 to provide college programs in the SFC Paul R. Smith – Army Education Center as well as serve Soldier, family members and civilian students. The initial MOA provided several graduate degrees along with two graduate certificates. The update includes an agreement for the university to provide three undergraduate programs, which include Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, Associate of Arts and Associate of Science.