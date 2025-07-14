Fort Stewart-HAAF turns partnership into relationship with GSU

Photo By Kelsie Steber | Kyle Marrero (right), Georgia Southern University president, and Col. Marc Austin...... read more read more Photo By Kelsie Steber | Kyle Marrero (right), Georgia Southern University president, and Col. Marc Austin (left), Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, hold up signed memorandums of agreement at Georgia Southern University's Statesboro campus, July 18, 2025. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield established the original MOA in 2023 to provide college programs in the SFC Paul R. Smith – Army Education Center as well as serve Soldier, family members and civilian students. The initial MOA provided several graduate degrees along with two graduate certificates. The update includes an agreement for the university to see less | View Image Page

Many Soldiers join the Army for its educational benefits, whether they are obtaining their undergraduate or a masters, they have options. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Soldiers now have more educational opportunities through a continuing memorandum of agreement with Georgia Southern University. The signing ceremony was held July 18 at GSU’s Statesboro campus.



“We are able to tell the story of what we together with the military accomplish,” said Kyle Marrero, Georgia Southern University president. “These are the type of partnerships and being a part of the educational rising of these talented young soldiers is a big part of that for us, so thank you for the opportunity.”



The update includes an agreement for the university to provide three undergraduate programs, which include Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, Associate of Arts and Associate of Science.



“I think what is developing between Georgia Southern and the military, specifically the 3rd ID and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, is more of a relationship,” said Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander. “A partnership is transactional, and we are to the point where we are beyond transactional. We ask for help and it comes out.”



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield established the original MOA in 2023 to provide college programs in the SFC Paul R. Smith – Army Education Center as well as serve Soldier, family members and civilian students. The initial MOA provided several graduate degrees along with two graduate certificates.



Austin is excited about the increase in enrollment and said, “it is about the soldiers, families, and the professionalization of the force.”



These programs will allow Soldiers to maximize the use of their military training towards college credits. Undergraduate courses will be offered at Fort Stewart as early as Fall 2025.



“Partnerships are great but the relationship we have with your organization, your campus, your university, thank you so much for what you do,” Austin said.