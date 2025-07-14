75th FAB hold Golf Scramble

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers and Families assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade participate in the Brigade Golf Scramble July 18 at the Fort Sill Golf Course. The Golf Scramble was the first first of the brigade’s “Diamond Week” events, a week long celebration of the brigade’s history comprised of intramural sports and family events to foster esprit de corps.