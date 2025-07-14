Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th FAB hold Golf Scramble

    75th FAB hold Golf Scramble

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers and Families assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade participate in the Brigade Golf Scramble July 18 at the Fort Sill Golf Course. The Golf Scramble was the first first of the brigade’s “Diamond Week” events, a week long celebration of the brigade’s history comprised of intramural sports and family events to foster esprit de corps.

