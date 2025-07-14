Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Ground Intelligence Center Welcomes New Commander [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Ground Intelligence Center Welcomes New Commander

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

    m left, Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) commanding general, hands the brigade colors to Col. Jay McGee, incoming commander of the National Ground Intelligence Center, while Col. Eric Haas stands at attention. (U.S. Army Photo by Jennifer Boutet)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 14:34
    Photo ID: 9188519
    VIRIN: 250718-A-A5021-1003
    Resolution: 1800x1201
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Ground Intelligence Center Welcomes New Commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Ground Intelligence Center Welcomes New Commander
    National Ground Intelligence Center Welcomes New Commander
    National Ground Intelligence Center Welcomes New Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Ground Intelligence Center Welcomes New Commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download