National Ground Intelligence Center Welcomes New Commander

Courtesy Photo | m left, Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | m left, Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) commanding general, hands the brigade colors to Col. Jay McGee, incoming commander of the National Ground Intelligence Center, while Col. Eric Haas stands at attention. (U.S. Army Photo by Jennifer Boutet) see less | View Image Page

The National Ground Intelligence Center welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony July 18, marking the official transition of leadership from Col. Eric H. Haas to Col. Jay G. McGee.



The ceremony, officiated by Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, commanding general of U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, brought together senior Army leaders, NGIC personnel, family members and distinguished guests to honor the center’s enduring mission and leadership legacy.



McGee, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, was joined by his wife, their daughters, and his parents, who traveled from out of state for the occasion. The family was recognized for their continued support throughout McGee’s military service.



Haas, a Williamsburg, Virginia, native and graduate of the College of William & Mary, assumed command of NGIC in 2023. In his farewell remarks, he praised the center’s workforce and highlighted its unique contributions to national security.



“For the majority of what we do, we are the only ones doing that work, and it is vital to ensuring all echelons of the Army, joint force and policymakers have the intelligence they need to make decisions,” Haas said. “There was no deeper honor than being able to say I was on the same team as this amazing group of professionals.”



During his two-year tenure, Haas was supported by his spouse, an Air Force colonel, whose military career includes key leadership assignments across the joint force. Haas will report to Fort Bragg, North Carolina for his next assignment.



Brown commended Haas’s leadership during a time marked by global instability and internal transformation.

“For the past two years, Col. Haas has carried on that proud legacy by delivering comprehensive foundational military intelligence during global conflicts and responding rapidly to a wide range of information and support requests from across the Department of Defense and the federal government,” Brown said.



In addition to mission readiness, Haas worked to rebuild connections within the workforce following the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthened NGIC’s community ties, particularly with the University of Virginia and Albemarle County.



“In the wake of COVID-19, Haas set out to rebuild the connective tissues across NGIC — creating opportunities to socialize and create lasting memories,” Brown said. “He further built stronger ties across the Albemarle and Charlottesville communities — ensuring NGIC is the ideal place to be an intelligence professional.”



McGee, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, brings more than 20 years of military intelligence experience. His career includes combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, and leadership assignments at Fort Stewart, Fort Bliss, South Korea and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



“Jay brings with him a wealth of experience,” Brown said. “We know you are ready for this challenge, and you will take phenomenal care of the mission, the soldiers, the civilians and the family members of the National Ground Intelligence Center.”



McGee expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead NGIC and for the foundation laid by his predecessor.



“NGIC’s mission is vital to our nation’s security,” McGee said. “I’m humbled by the opportunity to lead this talented team and grateful for the foundation laid by Col. Haas. I’m proud to serve alongside professionals whose insight protects warfighters and shapes national decisions. Thank you to my family and those who guided me — your love is my strength — and to the Charlottesville community for your warm welcome and enduring support.”



NGIC remains one of the U.S. Army’s premier intelligence organizations, providing scientific, technical and military analysis of foreign ground forces and delivering intelligence critical to operational readiness and national decision-making.