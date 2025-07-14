Mountain Home Air Force Base Combat Support Training Range Construction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th RED HORSE Squadron maneuver steel beams into an Ultimate Building Machine (UBM) during construction of a Combat Support Training Range (CSTR) at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, July 16, 2025. CSTRs are designed to simulate deployed conditions, allowing Airmen to sharpen their readiness and technical capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Xavier Wilson)