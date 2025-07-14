Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Home Air Force Base Combat Support Training Range Construction [Image 3 of 3]

    Mountain Home Air Force Base Combat Support Training Range Construction

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th RED HORSE Squadron maneuver steel beams into an Ultimate Building Machine (UBM) during construction of a Combat Support Training Range (CSTR) at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, July 16, 2025. CSTRs are designed to simulate deployed conditions, allowing Airmen to sharpen their readiness and technical capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Xavier Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025
    Photo ID: 9188309
    VIRIN: 250716-F-PN902-2143
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    This work, Mountain Home Air Force Base Combat Support Training Range Construction [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

