Mountain Home Air Force Base Constructs a Combat Support Training Range

Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho --

War has evolved and so have we. The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center is creating six Combat Support Training Ranges, CSTRs, which will be located across the United States. The CSTRs will provide realistic, large-scale training for mission support Airmen. These combat ranges will allow teams to gain hands-on experience with the full scope of tasks they will perform during real-world deployments.



Each one is designed to give Airmen access to expeditionary resources that are not typically available at home stations. They will prepare units for deployment by ensuring they can operate effectively in dynamic, often hostile environments, all while maintaining mission-critical capabilities.



“CSTR provides a playground for Airmen to come train that’s equipped with infrastructure and real-world equipment they can utilize,” said Capt. Merrick Choate, project engineer of the 820th Red Horse Squadron. “They’re made for bases to use and plan out scenarios or exercises.”



At Mountain Home Air Force Base, CSTR efforts will sharpen the combat edge of Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing and surrounding units by replicating the harsh, unpredictable conditions of deployed environments. These combat ranges will forge mission-ready teams capable of executing any mission they encounter, anytime, anywhere.



“The new Air Force Force Generation model is trying to have people train together before they get downrange,” Choate said. “This gives teams an idea of who’s responsible for what, as well as the appropriate points of contact before deploying.”



Each CSTR supports 57 of the Air Force’s core mission support tasks, including emergency services, airfield operations, engineering, logistics and security. Airmen train in realistic field conditions that challenge them physically and mentally, helping them build the confidence and coordination needed in high pressure environments.



“Mountain Home Air Force Base is the first site to be built with no pre-existing infrastructure,” Choate said. “This is the first one that’s being built with literally nothing out here. The base should expect construction to continue for the next three to five years.”



As CSTR sites reach full operational capability, Airmen across the Air Force will have increased access to a hands-on, team-based combat training environment making them better prepared for the demands of future conflict.

