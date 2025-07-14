Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. JSCG-P and Panama’s AERONAVAL, SENAFRONT, and PNP collaborate to plan jungle training [Image 1 of 2]

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Instructors of the U.S. Army’s Lightning Academy Jungle Operations Training Course in Hawaii, along with members of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama, Policia Nacional de Panama, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras collaborate for jungle reconnaissance to prepare for jungle training in Panama City, Panama, on July 16, 2025. As part of their reconnaissance, the members of AERONAVAL and SENAFRONT showed various sites suitable for upcoming jungle training to their U.S. counterparts. The U.S. has a longstanding bilateral security partnership with Panama that reflects its mutual trust, recognition of, and respect for Panama's sovereignty, and values the commitment of our Panamanian security partners and their steadfast support to regional cooperation against shared threats and security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    SOUTHCOM
    Jungle Training
    SENAFRONT
    AERONAVAL
    Panama
    Policia Nacional de Panama

