U.S. JSCG-P and Panama’s AERONAVAL, SENAFRONT, and PNP collaborate to plan jungle training

Instructors of the U.S. Army’s Lightning Academy Jungle Operations Training Course in Hawaii, along with members of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama, Policia Nacional de Panama, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras collaborate for jungle reconnaissance to prepare for jungle training in Panama City, Panama, on July 16, 2025. As part of their reconnaissance, the members of AERONAVAL and SENAFRONT showed various sites suitable for upcoming jungle training to their U.S. counterparts. The U.S. has a longstanding bilateral security partnership with Panama that reflects its mutual trust, recognition of, and respect for Panama's sovereignty, and values the commitment of our Panamanian security partners and their steadfast support to regional cooperation against shared threats and security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)