    The 7240th Medical Support Unit assumes mission Fort Hood DRC [Image 1 of 6]

    The 7240th Medical Support Unit assumes mission Fort Hood DRC

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    The 7240th MSU Commander Lt. Col. Anna Rhodes, and Lt. Col. James Robinson, commander, 7222nd Medical Support Unit, stand at attention with their units during a Relief in Place/Transfer of Authority ceremony for the Medical Support Unit at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center July 15.

