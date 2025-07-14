The 7240th MSU Commander Lt. Col. Anna Rhodes, and Lt. Col. James Robinson, commander, 7222nd Medical Support Unit, stand at attention with their units during a Relief in Place/Transfer of Authority ceremony for the Medical Support Unit at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center July 15.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 06:52
|Photo ID:
|9187584
|VIRIN:
|150725-A-JC790-9438
|Resolution:
|5290x3625
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 7240th Medical Support Unit assumes mission Fort Hood DRC [Image 6 of 6], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 7240th Medical Support Unit assumes mission Fort Hood DRC
No keywords found.