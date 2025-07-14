The 7240th Medical Support Unit assumes mission Fort Hood DRC

Photo By Rodney Jackson | The 7240th MSU Commander Lt. Col. Anna Rhodes, and Lt. Col. James Robinson, commander,...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | The 7240th MSU Commander Lt. Col. Anna Rhodes, and Lt. Col. James Robinson, commander, 7222nd Medical Support Unit, stand at attention with their units during a Relief in Place/Transfer of Authority ceremony for the Medical Support Unit at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center July 15. see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas - The 7240th Medical Support Unit, based in Kirksville, Missouri, officially assumed mission responsibilities from the 7222nd MSU, Tampa Florida, during a Relief in Place/Transfer of Authority ceremony July 15.

The ceremony marked the uncasing of the 7240th MSU’s unit colors, symbolizing the unit’s formal transition into its role supporting the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. The 7240th MSU is comprised of 66 Soldiers and augmented by 35 Soldiers from the 7406th Troop Medical Clinic, Columbia, Missouri.

CRDAMC Commander Col. Mark Jacques thanked the 7222nd for its support of crucial operations and for setting the standard by ensuring each Soldier that processed through the DRC was ready to answer the nation's call and successfully complete the Army's mission.

Jacques welcomed 7240th MSU Commander Lt. Col. Anna Rhodes and her team ensuring them that CRDAMC stands ready to support and enable them to continue this very important mission.

“As the 7240th Medical Support Unit assumes the mission at the Deployment Readiness Center, I am full of pride and confidence in the Soldiers of our unit,” said Rhodes. “We are honored to take over operations at the DRC, and have big boots to fill, but we are ready to serve with professionalism integrity and commitment.”

The MSU plays an integral role in DRC missions. The units provide a wide range of deployment and redeployment medical services including periodic health assessments, immunizations, laboratory services, health screenings and behavioral health evaluations.

“Army Medical Support Units have an extremely important role here at Fort Hood,” said Jacques. “These units provide deployment and redeployment medical services to ensure literally thousands of Soldiers from all three compos are physically and mentally ready for deployment mobilization and demobilization to and from all parts of the globe.

“This is vital to the Army's ability to project power worldwide thereby winning wars, assisting our allies and protecting the interests of the United States of America,” he added.

The seamless transfer of authority reinforces the enduring commitment of Army Reserve medical units to supporting operational readiness and the health of the force.

