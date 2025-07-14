TALISMAN SABRE 2025 Dual Carrier Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy George Washington Carrier Strike Group participates in dual carrier operations alongside Royal Navy HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group while underway in the Timor Sea, as part of Talisman Sabre, July 18, 2025. U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) sails in formation with U.S. Navy Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), Royal Navy Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R09), Royal Navy Daring-class air-defence destroyer HMS Dauntless (D33), British Royal Fleet Auxiliary Tide-class tanker RFA Tidespring (A136), Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class air warfare destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42), Royal Norwegian Navy Fridtof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Roald Amundsen (F311), and Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ville de Québec (FFH 332). Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicolas Quezada)