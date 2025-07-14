MSCEURAF Commodore visits USNS William McLean (T-AKE-12)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TARANTO, Italy (July 16, 2025) - Chief Engineer Paul Snyder, center, details maintenance progress on a big end connecting rod bearing with Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE / Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa, left and Capt. Muhammad A. Shah, Master, USNS William McLean (T-AKE-12), right in the engine room aboard McLean July 16. Penrod visited the ship during a scheduled voyage repair in Taranto, Italy. U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone.