    MSCEURAF Commodore visits USNS William McLean (T-AKE-12) [Image 6 of 8]

    MSCEURAF Commodore visits USNS William McLean (T-AKE-12)

    ITALY

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Ben Farone 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    TARANTO, Italy (July 16, 2025) - Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE / Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa, center right, meets with command leadership in a crew lounge aboard USNS William McLean (T-AKE-12) July 16. Penrod visited the ship during a scheduled voyage repair in Taranto, Italy. U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone.

