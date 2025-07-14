Senior Airman Elijah Kiger, 55th Operations Support Squadron weather journeyman, sets up a Tactical Meteorological Observing System during exercise Talon Shield at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia, July 8, 2025. The TMOS provides accurate weather measurements and data collection capabilities for military and other tactical applications.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 01:21
|Photo ID:
|9187173
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-XK483-1051
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|RAAF EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weather ops at Talon Shield [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.