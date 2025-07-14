Weather ops at Talon Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Elijah Kiger, 55th Operations Support Squadron weather journeyman, sets up a Tactical Meteorological Observing System during exercise Talon Shield at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia, July 8, 2025. The TMOS provides accurate weather measurements and data collection capabilities for military and other tactical applications.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)