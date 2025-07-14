Weather ops at Talon Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Elijah Kiger, left, and Airman 1st Class Reilly Jarrett, 55th Operations Support Squadron weather journeymen, set up a Tactical Meteorological Observing System during exercise Talon Shield at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia, July 8, 2025. The TMOS is a portable, compact, and rugged weather station designed for field operations in diverse environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)