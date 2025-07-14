Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weather ops at Talon Shield [Image 7 of 9]

    Weather ops at Talon Shield

    RAAF EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    55th Wing

    Senior Airman Elijah Kiger, left, and Airman 1st Class Reilly Jarrett, 55th Operations Support Squadron weather journeymen, set up a Tactical Meteorological Observing System during exercise Talon Shield at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia, July 8, 2025. The TMOS is a portable, compact, and rugged weather station designed for field operations in diverse environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

