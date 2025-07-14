CARAT Thailand 2025 Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Samart Srimoung, Royal Thai Navy, gives remarks during the closing ceremony for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 16, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)