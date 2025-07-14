Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT Thailand 2025 Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CARAT Thailand 2025 Closing Ceremony

    THAILAND

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Capt. Samart Srimoung, Royal Thai Navy, gives remarks during the closing ceremony for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 16, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 00:44
    Photo ID: 9187115
    VIRIN: 250716-M-FO238-1089
    Resolution: 7367x4144
    Size: 21.4 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Thailand 2025 Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CARAT Thailand 2025 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Thailand 2025 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Thailand 2025 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Thailand 2025 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Thailand 2025 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Thailand 2025 Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bilateral Exercise
    DESRON 7
    CARAT 2025
    Partnership
    U.S. 7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download