USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250716-N-WJ234-1139 CORAL SEA (July 16, 2025) A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 16. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)