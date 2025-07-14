Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 2 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre

    CORAL SEA

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250716-N-WJ234-1125 CORAL SEA (July 16, 2025) A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 16. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-1Y Venom
    AH-1Z Cobra
    F-35B Lightning II
    talismansabre25
    Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6)USS America

