15th Medical Group change of responsibility ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Telfer, 15th Medical Group commander, passes the guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Brady Garrett, 15 MDG incoming senior enlisted leader, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2025. The passing of a guidon is a historical event that represents the transfer of responsibility between leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 21:00
|Photo ID:
|9186843
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-JA727-1059
|Resolution:
|5488x3721
|Size:
|983.1 KB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
