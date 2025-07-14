15th Medical Group change of responsibility ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Telfer, 15th Medical Group commander, passes the guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Brady Garrett, 15 MDG incoming senior enlisted leader, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2025. The passing of a guidon is a historical event that represents the transfer of responsibility between leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)