15th Medical Group change of responsibility ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brady Garrett, 15 MDG senior enlisted leader, speaks during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2025. A change of responsibility ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority between leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)