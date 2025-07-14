15th Medical Group change of responsibility ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brady Garrett, 15 MDG senior enlisted leader, speaks during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2025. A change of responsibility ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority between leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 21:00
|Photo ID:
|9186842
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-JA727-1014
|Resolution:
|4167x2819
|Size:
|464.21 KB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
