11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Richard Larger, middle, information operations officer assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses Marines during an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 17, 2025. The 11th MEU recognizes Marines who set the standard through sustained dedication to the mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)