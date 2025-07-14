U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Richard Larger, middle, information operations officer assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses Marines during an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 17, 2025. The 11th MEU recognizes Marines who set the standard through sustained dedication to the mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 20:35
|Photo ID:
|9186766
|VIRIN:
|250717-M-BD441-2155
|Resolution:
|6179x4120
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.