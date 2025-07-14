Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service [Image 7 of 7]

    11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Richard Larger, middle, information operations officer assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses Marines during an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 17, 2025. The 11th MEU recognizes Marines who set the standard through sustained dedication to the mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)

