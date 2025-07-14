11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes, right, communication strategy and operations chief assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, thanks Maj. Richard Larger, left, information operations officer also with the 11th MEU, during an awards formation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 17, 2025. The 11th MEU recognizes Marines who set the standard through sustained dedication to the mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)