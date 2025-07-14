Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes, right, communication strategy and operations chief assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, thanks Maj. Richard Larger, left, information operations officer also with the 11th MEU, during an awards formation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 17, 2025. The 11th MEU recognizes Marines who set the standard through sustained dedication to the mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 20:34
    Photo ID: 9186765
    VIRIN: 250717-M-BD441-1502
    Resolution: 5799x3866
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service
    11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service
    11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service
    11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service
    11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service
    11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service
    11th MEU Marine awarded for outstanding service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Respect
    Readiness
    Operation IRONCLAD
    Leadership
    Honor
    Exemplary conduct

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download