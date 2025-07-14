Date Taken: 07.17.2025 Date Posted: 07.17.2025 19:34 Photo ID: 9186685 VIRIN: 250717-N-IU043-9727 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.77 MB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, LT Greenaway gives to Oath of Enlistment to DC1 Fischer [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Kobe Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.