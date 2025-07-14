Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LT Greenaway gives to Oath of Enlistment to DC1 Fischer [Image 2 of 5]

    LT Greenaway gives to Oath of Enlistment to DC1 Fischer

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Ensign Kobe Nguyen 

    USS FARRAGUT DDG99

    LT Greenaway gives the Oath of Enlistment to DC1 Fischer at his frocking ceremony.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 19:34
    Photo ID: 9186685
    VIRIN: 250717-N-IU043-9727
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Spectators Cheer for DC1 Fischer’s Frocking to First Class
    LT Greenaway gives to Oath of Enlistment to DC1 Fischer
    DCC Hartzog Frocks DC1 Fischer
    LT Greenaway Performs Reenlistment Ceremony for DC1 Fischer
    USS Farragut DC1 Fischer’s Frocking to First Class

