Farragut’s engineering department and other spectators gather for the frocking of DC1 Fischer to Petty Officer First Class.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9186696
|VIRIN:
|250717-N-IU043-9894
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Farragut DC1 Fischer’s Frocking to First Class [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Kobe Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bound for Poland: 312th AG T1 Team Steps Forward
No keywords found.