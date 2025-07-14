2025 DoD Warrior Games Family and Friends Arrival

Family members of an athlete for Team Army for the Department of Defense Warrior Games pose for a photo July 17, 2025, at Colorado Springs Airport, Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sakdaratanak Nong)
