    2025 DoD Warrior Games Family and Friends Arrival [Image 4 of 12]

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Family and Friends Arrival

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sakdaratanak Nong 

    DoD Warrior Games

    A volunteer for the Department of Defense Warrior Games, left, welcomes a family member of an athlete for the DoD Warrior Games July 17, 2025, at Colorado Springs Airport, Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sakdaratanak Nong)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 19:29
    Photo ID: 9186660
    VIRIN: 250717-A-BE831-2779
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

