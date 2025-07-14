Luke Command Chief Launches General’s Jet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (center), 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Airman First Class Ninort Audisho (right), 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, speak with Brig. Gen. David Berkland (left), 56th Fighter Wing commander, prior to launching his jet on the flightline, July 16, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Shaffer, a defender by trade, learned how to properly launch a jet to show Airmen that, regardless of their career stage, they can develop multicapable skillsets. An aircraft crew chief plays a vital role in flight operations, serving as the primary technician responsible for the maintenance, safety, and readiness of an aircraft, ensuring it is fully mission-capable at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)