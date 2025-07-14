Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Command Chief Launches General’s Jet [Image 6 of 7]

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (center), 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Airman First Class Ninort Audisho (left), 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, greet Brig. Gen. David Berkland (right), 56th Fighter Wing commander, on the flightline, July 16, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Shaffer, a defender by trade, learned how to properly launch a jet to show Airmen that, regardless of their career stage, they can develop multicapable skillsets. As he prepared to retire, this hands-on training was one of the last opportunities he volunteered for as command chief, highlighting the importance of cultivating multicapable Airmen to adapt and excel in diverse mission roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 18:14
    Photo ID: 9186478
    VIRIN: 250716-F-CQ970-1026
    Resolution: 3794x2846
    Size: 13.21 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Command Chief Launches General’s Jet [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

