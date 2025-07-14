Luke Command Chief Launches General’s Jet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (center), 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Airman First Class Ninort Audisho (left), 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, greet Brig. Gen. David Berkland (right), 56th Fighter Wing commander, on the flightline, July 16, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Shaffer, a defender by trade, learned how to properly launch a jet to show Airmen that, regardless of their career stage, they can develop multicapable skillsets. As he prepared to retire, this hands-on training was one of the last opportunities he volunteered for as command chief, highlighting the importance of cultivating multicapable Airmen to adapt and excel in diverse mission roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)