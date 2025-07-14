169th CES firefighters conduct structure fire training in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Grist, a firefighter assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, assess the situation during a structure fire training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. Structure fire training is vital for firefighters to gain hands-on experience in navigating smoke-filled environments, managing fire behavior, and executing coordinated team operations under pressure. Firefighters with the 169 CES participated in a two-week deployment for training to strengthen firefighting skills with real-world training opportunities and practical exercises such as live fire response and emergency vehicle operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)