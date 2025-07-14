Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th CES firefighters conduct structure fire training in Japan [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    169th CES firefighters conduct structure fire training in Japan

    FUSSA CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Grist, a firefighter assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, assess the situation during a structure fire training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. Structure fire training is vital for firefighters to gain hands-on experience in navigating smoke-filled environments, managing fire behavior, and executing coordinated team operations under pressure. Firefighters with the 169 CES participated in a two-week deployment for training to strengthen firefighting skills with real-world training opportunities and practical exercises such as live fire response and emergency vehicle operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 16:54
    Photo ID: 9186338
    VIRIN: 250710-Z-WT236-1021
    Resolution: 4800x7200
    Size: 30.15 MB
    Location: FUSSA CITY, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th CES firefighters conduct structure fire training in Japan [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    169th CES firefighters conduct structure fire training in Japan
    169th CES firefighters conduct structure fire training in Japan
    169th CES firefighters conduct structure fire training in Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DFT
    169th Fighter Wing
    169 CES
    Training
    Air National Guard
    Firefighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download