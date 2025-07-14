169th CES firefighters conduct structure fire training in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Farris, a firefighter assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, assess the situation during a structure fire training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. Fire training is essential for firefighters to practice critical skills like search and rescue, fire suppression, and ventilation in realistic scenarios, ensuring readiness for real-life emergencies. Firefighters with the 169 CES participated in a two-week deployment for training to strengthen firefighting skills with real-world training opportunities and practical exercises such as live fire response and emergency vehicle operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)