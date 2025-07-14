Debris removal continues at Lake Lure, North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remove sediment from Lake Lure and the Broad River in support of Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Western North Carolina, July 16, 2025. Using heavy equipment such as excavators and rock trucks, crews are creating a passable waterway for barges to access and remove submerged debris. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. So far, more than 50,000 cubic yards/more than 632,000 tons of soil and debris have been removed.