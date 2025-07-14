Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Debris removal continues at Lake Lure, North Carolina [Image 2 of 5]

    Debris removal continues at Lake Lure, North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remove sediment from Lake Lure and the Broad River in support of Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Western North Carolina, July 16, 2025. Using heavy equipment such as excavators and rock trucks, crews are creating a passable waterway for barges to access and remove submerged debris. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. So far, more than 50,000 cubic yards/more than 632,000 tons of soil and debris have been removed.

    This work, Debris removal continues at Lake Lure, North Carolina [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

