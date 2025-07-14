Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Change of Responsibility

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Maj. Asya Parker 

    336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, held a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Nov. 3, 2024. The unit bid farewell to 1st Sgt. Ambericent N. Cornett and welcomed 1st Sgt. Rick A. Snipe. (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by Maj. Asya Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 13:26
    Photo ID: 9185639
    VIRIN: 241103-A-WK347-7252
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Asya Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download